Indian Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Meets Jethalal; Receives Jalebi - Fafda In Gift

Hyderabad: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who recently won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, met television icon Dilip Joshi. Dilip is known for his role of Jethalal in the serial 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'. The 21-year-old wrestler shared the pictures of this meeting with on Instagram via a post. In the picture, Aman and Dilip Joshi were seen sharing joyous moments during their meeting.

Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat shared a heartwarming gesture with the famous character 'Jethalal' of the Indian daily soap 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'. Now, these pictures are going viral on social media.

Sehrawat is seen proudly showing his Olympic medal to the beloved actor. Apart from this, Joshi served Aman Sehrawat Gujarat's famous Fafda and Jalebi. The meeting between the Olympian and the television star has touched the hearts of fans, bringing the world of sports and entertainment together in a celebration of mutual respect and admiration.