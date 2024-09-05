US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Stuns No. 1 Iga Swiatek To Reach Her First Grand Slam Semifinal

New York: The local star Jessica Pegula reached her maiden US Open semi-final after she stunned the top-ranked Iga Swiatek from Poland in the quarterfinal on Wednesday. Pegula secured a comprehensive win, defeating the world number 1 in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-4 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The sixth-seeded Pegula, who showcased incredible prowess and determination, celebrated her emphatic victory by flaunting her hands into the air, much to the delight of the enthusiastic home crowd. This triumph marked her seventh appearance in a major quarterfinal.

Top-ranked Swiatek never looked in a rhythm and touch as she was struggling in her serve and committing numerous unforced errors which eventually boosted her opponent's confidence. Her struggle was evident in numbers as she made a total of 41 unforced errors in the entire match.

Swiatek, who had never lost her serve since the first round, lost serve in the opening game and again in the third as making a double fault cost her a lot.

In the second set, Pegula seemed to be in complete control, breaking Swiatek's serve again in the third game. However, the 2022 champion displayed some fight by breaking back with a well-executed forehand winner in the fourth game.

The focused Pegula maintained her advantage and didn't let her opponent make a comeback. Swiatek, visibly frustrated, struck her thigh after misdirecting a forehand at the break point.

Pegula will square off against Karolina Muchova in the semi-final. Apart from Pegular, another American to qualify for the final four of the competition is Emma Navarro of the women's singles draw.