ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Stuns No. 1 Iga Swiatek To Reach Her First Grand Slam Semifinal

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

The American tennis star Jessica Pegula made the headlines on Wednesday after she made the biggest upset of the ongoing US Open 2024, defeating world number one and 2022 Champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinal of the fourth and final Grand Slam on Sunday.

The American tennis star Jessica Pegula made the headlines on Wednesday after she made the biggest upset of the ongoing US Open 2024, defeating world number one and 2022 Champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinal of the fourth and final Grand Slam on Sunday.
Iga Świątek, of Poland, right, reacts after losing a point to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships (AP)

New York: The local star Jessica Pegula reached her maiden US Open semi-final after she stunned the top-ranked Iga Swiatek from Poland in the quarterfinal on Wednesday. Pegula secured a comprehensive win, defeating the world number 1 in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-4 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The sixth-seeded Pegula, who showcased incredible prowess and determination, celebrated her emphatic victory by flaunting her hands into the air, much to the delight of the enthusiastic home crowd. This triumph marked her seventh appearance in a major quarterfinal.

Top-ranked Swiatek never looked in a rhythm and touch as she was struggling in her serve and committing numerous unforced errors which eventually boosted her opponent's confidence. Her struggle was evident in numbers as she made a total of 41 unforced errors in the entire match.

Swiatek, who had never lost her serve since the first round, lost serve in the opening game and again in the third as making a double fault cost her a lot.

In the second set, Pegula seemed to be in complete control, breaking Swiatek's serve again in the third game. However, the 2022 champion displayed some fight by breaking back with a well-executed forehand winner in the fourth game.

The focused Pegula maintained her advantage and didn't let her opponent make a comeback. Swiatek, visibly frustrated, struck her thigh after misdirecting a forehand at the break point.

Pegula will square off against Karolina Muchova in the semi-final. Apart from Pegular, another American to qualify for the final four of the competition is Emma Navarro of the women's singles draw.

Read More

  1. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Third-Round Exit; Won’t Play Fourth Round For First Time In 18 Years
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Suffers Shock Exit From Second Round; Loses Against World No. 74

New York: The local star Jessica Pegula reached her maiden US Open semi-final after she stunned the top-ranked Iga Swiatek from Poland in the quarterfinal on Wednesday. Pegula secured a comprehensive win, defeating the world number 1 in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-4 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The sixth-seeded Pegula, who showcased incredible prowess and determination, celebrated her emphatic victory by flaunting her hands into the air, much to the delight of the enthusiastic home crowd. This triumph marked her seventh appearance in a major quarterfinal.

Top-ranked Swiatek never looked in a rhythm and touch as she was struggling in her serve and committing numerous unforced errors which eventually boosted her opponent's confidence. Her struggle was evident in numbers as she made a total of 41 unforced errors in the entire match.

Swiatek, who had never lost her serve since the first round, lost serve in the opening game and again in the third as making a double fault cost her a lot.

In the second set, Pegula seemed to be in complete control, breaking Swiatek's serve again in the third game. However, the 2022 champion displayed some fight by breaking back with a well-executed forehand winner in the fourth game.

The focused Pegula maintained her advantage and didn't let her opponent make a comeback. Swiatek, visibly frustrated, struck her thigh after misdirecting a forehand at the break point.

Pegula will square off against Karolina Muchova in the semi-final. Apart from Pegular, another American to qualify for the final four of the competition is Emma Navarro of the women's singles draw.

Read More

  1. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Third-Round Exit; Won’t Play Fourth Round For First Time In 18 Years
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Suffers Shock Exit From Second Round; Loses Against World No. 74

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US OPEN 2024JESSICA PEGULA VS IGA SWIATEKUS OPEN 2024 FINALJANNIK SINNERUS OPEN JESSICA PEGULA IGA SWIATEK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.