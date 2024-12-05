Jay Shah To Hold 1st Meeting As ICC Chairman Amid Champions Trophy 2025 Scheduling Row

Hyderabad: The newly elected ICC (International Cricket Council) Chairman Jay Shah is set to conduct first meeting with all the board members on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Shah's selection as chairman was unanimous by the ICC's Board of Directors, and he replaces Greg Barclay, the New Zealand lawyer, who decided not to seek a third consecutive term.

Shah assumed the role of ICC Chairman on December 1 and will hold a pre-planned meeting with the 16 board members. However, the agenda of the meeting will be all about the new ICC chairman being introduced and not deciding the fate of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 venue.

Pakistan have already cleared their stand on the hosting of the tournament in the previous meeting with the ICC board members. Pakistan Cricket Boar (PCB) took a big step back on their firm stance of not accepting any hybrid model and finally gave in, but put a condition that they will also not travel for any ICC event to India.

All the ICC board members denied to promise and give it in written to Pakistan which gives them the right to not travel to India for the any future ICC events and said that the situation will be dealt whenever it arrives. Hence, Pakistan will have to accept the demands of all other board members if the topic of the Champions Trophy is brought up during the upcoming meeting.

Gujarat's Anil Patel and current BCCI joint secretary Devjit Saikia could replace Shah in the BCCI.