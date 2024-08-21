Jay Shah Set To Be Named As ICC Chairman, Will Replace Greg Barclay: Reports

Hyderabad: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is set to be elected as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman according to a report published by The Age on Wednesday. The report also mentioned that Greg Barclay’s resignation came amidst a $US3 billion ($4.46 billion) dispute between the governing body and its major broadcast rights holder Star.

“Two sources with knowledge of discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations are confidential, confirmed the move late on Tuesday night,” the report added.

While Barclay was eligible for another two-year term, Shah got support from the Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board and the other full-time members. There hasn’t been any official confirmation from either Shah or ICC about the development. The last date to file the nomination for the post is on August 27.

As per ICC rules, 16 votes decide the post of chairman and a majority of nine votes is required to get elected in the post. Earlier, a two-thirds majority was required to win the election.

Shah is one of the most influential personalities in the ICC board room. The 35-year-old is the head of the ICC's all-powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) sub-committee. Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar have carried out the role of President of ICC in the past while N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar have been chairman of the ICC in the past. The position of the president was abolished in 2016 and the post of the chairman was reinstated.

As per the BCCI constitution, an office bearer in the board can stay for six years but he needs to go for a cooling off period of three years after that. Overall, a person can stay in the office for a total period of 18 years. The period is divided into nine years each in the state and the BCCI.