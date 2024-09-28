Jay Shah Likely To Meet PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi To Discuss India’s Participation In Champions Trophy 2025

Hyderabad: With the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy to be played next year, India’s participation in the tournament has become an issue. Now, there is a new development around the topic. According to a Geo News report published in the Geo Super, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is likely to meet with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsni Naqvi. There will be a discussion about the participation of the Indian team in the meeting.

The report mentions that the two are likely to meet in October when the fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which is set to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. To confirm the logistical arrangements. PCB is waiting on the approval of the Champions Trophy schedule.

The report also mentioned that PCB has made provisional bookings based on the proposed schedule of the tournament. The ICC is expected to make an official announcement of the schedule by the end of October.

Earlier, an ICC delegation inspected the venue on which the tournament is scheduled to be played. The tournament matches are to be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore. The delegation was satisfied with the security arrangements in place and so the draft was finalised.

Notably, the Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played in October and both of them will be present during the event. India hasn’t travelled to Pakistan since 2008 and no bilateral series has been played between the two countries after 2012-13.