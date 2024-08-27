Jay Shah Elected Unopposed As Independent Chair of International Cricket Council

Hyderabad: Noted cricket administrator Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the world cricket body announced on Tuesday.

Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) since January 2021, will assume this role on December 1, 2024. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term.

Upon his election, Shah expressed his intent to advancing the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

"I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah was quoted as saying in a media statement posted by ICC on its website.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before," said Shah, who has also worked in the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," added Shah.

Shah further said, "I would also like to work towards setting up a separate program for talent search during my tenure, and I look forward to your support in this program. While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal."

"We must champion the ICC’s mission further by allocating more resources and attention to Women's Cricket and Differently-abled Cricket. Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving. I eagerly anticipate a tenure rich with collaborative efforts, striving to dismantle the barriers that have hindered cricket’s progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together, we will transform adversity into triumph," added Shah.

Shah started working in cricket administration at the district and state level in 2009, working with the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad (CBCA) and the GCA as an executive.

He became the Joint Secretary of the GCA in 2013 and was instrumental in developing cricket in Gujarat at the grassroots level. He was a key figure in the restructuring and construction of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium.

His significant contributions in the following years saw him being elected as the youngest BCCI secretary in 2019. Shah’s tenure saw remarkable achievements – one of the most notable and historic being the Indian Premier League (IPL) five-year media rights deal in 2022, which was sold for an astronomical Rs 48,390 crore.

In 2019, he was selected as the BCCI’s representative for future Chief Executive Committee (CEC) meetings of the ICC. In 2021, Shah was appointed President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Later, in 2022, he became a member of the Board of the ICC. At the beginning of 2024, his term as the president of the Asian Cricket Council was unanimously extended by one year, making him the youngest administrator to be reappointed as the ACC President.

From expanding the ACC's reach to launching new tournaments and nurturing young talent, Shah's leadership has been visionary. By 2022, Shah also became the head of the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) Committee. He played a key role in advocating for cricket to be included in international events like the Commonwealth Games.

BCCI office-bearers including President Roger Binny congratulated Shah for his unopposed election as ICC Chair. "I take this opportunity to congratulate Jay Shah on his appointment as the independent chair of the ICC. He has been a strong pillar as the BCCI Secretary and the ACC President. He has been a cornerstone in ideating and implementing some of the pathbreaking initiatives in cricket. As he takes over as the ICC Chairman, I am sure his foresight and leadership will further enhance the reputation and well-being of our beloved game," Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, said in a statement.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on his part said, "I would like to wish Jay Shah all the very best in his new role at the ICC. He has been a visionary and has taken great pride in making sure that the game of cricket reaches newer heights and reaches a wider audience. His forthright approach and astute leadership means the game of cricket will continue to prosper across the globe."

BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar said, "It has been a fantastic experience to witness how tirelessly and efficiently Jay Shah operates and strives to make the game of cricket a better place for everyone concerned. As I congratulate him on his landmark role, I am sure he will leave no stone unturned to bring more recognition, reach and laurels to the game."

Other Indians to head ICC include Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997-2000), Sharad Pawar (2010-2012), Narayanaswami Srinivasan (2014-2015) and Shashank Manohar (2015-2020). Dalmiya and Pawar worked as presidents of ICC while Srinivasan and Manohar were the chairpersons’ in the organisation.