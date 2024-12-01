Jay Shah Resumes Tenure As ICC Chairman Amidst Champions Trophy Scheduling Row

Hyderabad: Jay Shah officially resumed his position as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday. The former BCCI secretary will Succeed Greg Barclay, who has worked in the position since November 2020. In his inaugural statement as ICC Chair, Jay Shah expressed his focus on cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

"I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards. This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide. "We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights,” Shah stated.

Shah brings a lot of experience in cricket administration. His journey started in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) where he played a key role in the development of the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. He has also served as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and headed the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

His tenure begins at a crucial juncture as the sport will be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and the sport will have an opportunity to reach a vast number of audiences.

Shah also expressed his gratitude towards Greg Barclay.

"I would like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period," Shah said.