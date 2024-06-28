Javelin Thrower DP Manu Could Be In Dope Net; NADA Asks AFI To Stop Him From Competing

Panchkula (Haryana): Javelin thrower DP Manu has been asked to stay away from competitions by the Athletics Federation of India on the instructions of the National Anti-Doping Agency as the Olympic hopeful is suspected to have been caught in the dope net. The 24-year-old Manu, who won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships, was more or less certain to qualify for the Olympics through world ranking quota but is set to miss the Paris bus after the latest development.
He was in the initial entry list for the National Inter-State Championships which began on Thursday here. But his name has been dropped from the updated roster. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI that NADA has asked the federation to stop Manu from competitions but he did not confirm whether the athlete has committed a doping offence.
"There could be something like that, but we still don't know what is the actual thing. There was a phone call to the AFI office (from the NADA) yesterday that he (Manu) be stopped from competitions," Sumariwalla said.