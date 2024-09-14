Fittest Cricketer In India? Jasprit Bumrah's Reply Sparks Debate On Social Media

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah landed in hot water after his latest statement drew mixed reactions from the cricket fans on social media.
Bumrah in a recent event was asked 'who is the fittest cricketer' from India, to which the speedster had an interesting answer. The 30-year-old said that he knew the answer that everyone wanted but said that he would always promote fast bowlers.
The right-arm pacer's reply didn't fit well with many social media users as one section of the fanbase called him arrogant. Bumrah, in his answer, stated that people did not realise the amount of hard work that went behind bowling fast in subcontinental conditions and that he would always put the pacers ahead of the rest.
"I know the answer that you are searching for but I would like to say my name because I am a fast bowler," said Bumrah.
"I’ve been playing for a while. Being a fast bowler and playing in this country in the heat takes a lot of requirements. So I’ll always promote fast bowlers and always take their name," he added.
The pacer was criticised on social media by fans who stated that Bumrah missed multiple international tournaments due to injury, unlike Virat Kohli, who had been present in all of them. They even argued on his performances in the ICC trophy finals before the T20 World Cup 2024.
On the contrary, many stated that if it were not for Bumrah, India would not have done well in many bilateral series and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as well.
