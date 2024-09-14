ETV Bharat / sports

Fittest Cricketer In India? Jasprit Bumrah's Reply Sparks Debate On Social Media

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah landed in hot water after his latest statement drew mixed reactions from the cricket fans on social media.

Bumrah in a recent event was asked 'who is the fittest cricketer' from India, to which the speedster had an interesting answer. The 30-year-old said that he knew the answer that everyone wanted but said that he would always promote fast bowlers.

The right-arm pacer's reply didn't fit well with many social media users as one section of the fanbase called him arrogant. Bumrah, in his answer, stated that people did not realise the amount of hard work that went behind bowling fast in subcontinental conditions and that he would always put the pacers ahead of the rest.

"I know the answer that you are searching for but I would like to say my name because I am a fast bowler," said Bumrah.