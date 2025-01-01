Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes R Ashwin To Record Highest-Ever Rating Points By An Indian Bowler

Hyderabad: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational in Test cricket and he dished out stellar performances in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The pacer created history on Wednesday as a result of his performances and recorded the highest-ever rating points by an Indian bowler in the recently released ICC rankings.

Bumrah has been the leading wicket-taker in the Test series taking 30 wickets from four matches. Despite his performances, India are trailing in the series by 1-2 with one final fixture to be played. The right-arm pacer is shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award and also the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award. He has moved from 904 rating points to 907 which places him in the joint-17th all-time list. England pacers Sydney Barnes (932) and George Lohmann (931) lead the all-time list of cricketers with the most rating points.

Bumrah has shattered multiple records this year. He became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets in the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing series. India pacer Kapil Dev achieved the feat in 50 matches while the 31-year-old reached the landmark in 44 Tests. He touched the 200-wicket landmark after dismissing Travis Head in the fourth Test. Former Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is the fastest to 200 Test wickets reaching the feat only in 33 Tests.

Bumrah also became the fourth fastest bowler to 200 Test wickets in terms of deliveries taking just 8484 balls to reach the feat. Pakistan’s Waqar Younis (7725) is at the top of the list while South Africa’s Dale Steyn (7848) and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (8153) are at the second and third positions respectively.