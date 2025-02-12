'Jasprit Bumrah's Medical Report 'Okay', But Agarkar Didn't Pick Him Because...': NCA Official Reveals Reason

Hyderabad: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was deemed 'okay' to participate in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, but the Indian selectors and team management didn't want to take any risk, considering the long Test series scheduled later in the year, according to the latest reports.

Bumrah sustained a back injury during the Sydney Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Since then, he has been sidelined from the Indian cricket team. He was named in India's provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma hopeful for the pacer to get fit ahead of the ICC event.

The 31-year-old Bumrah had reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, to prepare for the Champions Trophy. Harshit Rana, who made his debut during the ongoing series against England, replaced Bumrah in the squad. Rana has been expensive and has leaked runs at an economy of 7.18 and has picked four wickets in two games that included a three-for on his debut. Notably, he is yet to bowl a complete quota of 10 overs in an ODI game.

According to the latest report by PTI, Bumrah had completed his rehabilitation and the scans were fine as well but it couldn't be concluded if he would be fit enough to start bowling by the time the tournament started.

"Bumrah was asked to off-load for five weeks after which his rehabilitation at NCA happened under strength & conditioning trainer Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi."

"The report sent by NCA head Nitin Patel clearly states that while he has completed his rehabilitation and scan reports seemed to be okay, it couldn't be concluded whether he would be bowling fit by the time the tournament starts. Hence the selectors didn't take any risk," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity."

"Nitin left the ball in Ajit's (chief selector Agarkar) court and hence no one would want to stick their necks out and take the risk of putting an unfit player in the squad. If the medical team doesn't green-light fully, how can the selection committee take that risk," the official said.

In 2022, the NCA faced huge criticism when Bumrah was pushed into the side for the bilateral series against Australia before the T20 World Cup 2022. He picked up the same injury during the series and was ruled out of the T20 World Cup, where India made a semi-final exit after an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against England. The report stated that chief selector Ajit Agarkar didn't want to take a chance with Bumrah and opted to bring in Harshit instead.

"The stakes are too high and it would have been a complete embarrassment had Bumrah broken down in a match. The NCA led by Nitin Patel had once burnt their hands in 2022 when they pushed Bumrah for the bilateral series against Australia before the T20 World Cup and he had broken down to be out for one year," said the official to PTI. "That was Chetan Sharma's committee and so Agarkar didn't want to take a chance."

India will fly out to Dubai for the Champions Trophy on February 15. The Men in Blue will commence their campaign with the game against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad:

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.