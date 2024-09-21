India vs Bangladesh: Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Conversations With Rohit Sharma During Match

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who recently completed 400 wickets in international cricket, revealed his conversation with captain Rohit Sharma during Bangladesh's first innings against India on the second day of the ongoing first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, here on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Bumrah was the most successful bowler for India in Bangladesh's first innings as he accounted for four wickets in the likes of opener Shadman Islam, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed. Hasan Mahmud was Bumrah's 400th wicket in international cricket.

Speaking to the JioCinema after day 2, Bumrah revealed the conversations with Rohit Sharma regarding their tactical approach to the bowling attack for the day.

"He (Rohit Sharma) understands the bowlers very well. The weather was harsh, and everyone is coming back after a while—we’re playing a Test match after some time, so everyone needs to get into the groove," Bumrah said.

"The chat was about short spells to make them effective. We have fast bowlers who want to bowl fast and spinners who can create an impact. When the ball is new, the seam is hard, and there is some lateral movement, so we wanted to capitalize on that. The plan wasn’t necessarily to bowl fuller because there was no consistent swing. Some balls swung, and some didn’t. So, we quickly adjusted angles, and I came around the wicket. But yes, with the new ball, there was some assistance, and we focused on that," he added.

Bumrah also discussed the variations he had to introduce due to the conditions.

"I had no other option because when I tried to bowl a length ball, the ball wasn’t doing anything, and the ball wasn't reversing either. So, I had to try something because, as a bowler, you have to experiment when there's not much happening. There was no grip on the wicket, so I used one of those tactics that I've used in domestic cricket as well. It worked today, and that experience helped me out," the right-arm pacer added.

Jasprit Bumrah reflected on the approach and strategy he implemented to dismiss wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim.

"The ball had become a little old, there wasn't a lot of movement, but there was some spongy bounce on the wicket. So, I was trying to assess my options because when I tried to bowl a little fuller, there wasn’t much deviation. I was just trying to think about how I could make run-scoring difficult. That’s what I focused on, and luckily, I got the outside edge," the 30-year-old stated.

He went on to share insights into his use of bouncers in the match, "In Test cricket, I don’t usually bowl as many bouncers. Given the weather was harsh and I’m just getting back into Test cricket, I had to make adjustments. The ball had become wet because of sweat, and the seam was also wet. So, I had to use different options to get a wicket and make run-scoring difficult. These are things you learn as a lower-order batter too."