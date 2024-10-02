Jasprit Bumrah Regains No. 1 Rankings In Test Cricket; R Ashwin Dethroned

Hyderabad: Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back at the No.1 position in the recently released ICC Test rankings. Bumrah replaced his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin at the top of the newly released rankings. Bumrah’s performance in the two-match series against Bangladesh played a role in him moving up the rankings.

The right-arm pacer bowled 49 overs across two Tests and scalped 11 wickets in the series becoming the highest wicket-taker in the series along with Ashwin. The 30-year-old pacer bowler with an average of 12.82.

Player of the match in the Kanpur Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal moved to the third position in the rankings.

The left-arm orthodox spinner, Prabath Jayasuriya, who was the player of the series against New Zealand has moved to joint-seventh position after a span of 16 Tests.

Amidst the other significant movements in the rankings, Indian ace batter Virat Kohli is among the top 10. He has jumped to the sixth position after his performances of 47 and 29 Not Out in Kanpur. Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh has moved up to the fifth position in the list of all-rounders while retiring Shakib Al Hasan is holding the third spot in the list.

This is Bumrah’s second stint at the top position as he was at the top of the rankings in February this year. Before Bumrah, the highest ever-ranked Indian pacer was Kapil Dev who occupied the second position in 1979-80 in ICC’s retrospective rankings.

After the newly released rankings, Ashwin remains only one point behind Bumrah with 869 rating points.