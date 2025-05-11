ETV Bharat / sports

Jasprit Bumrah Opts Out Of India Test Captaincy Race Ahead Of England Tour

Jasprit Bumrah has ruled himself out of the race to be India's Test team captain, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Jasprit Bumrah has ruled himself out of the race to be India's Test team captain, according to a report from Sky Sports.
Jasprit Bumrah Opts Out Of India Test Captaincy Race Ahead Of England Tour (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 10:14 PM IST

Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah has opted out of the race for becoming the next Test captain, according to a report from Sky Sports. As a result, the Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are now leading the fray to become the Rohit Sharma's successor after retirement.

Rohit Sharma has announced his Test retirement on May 7. Even in his absence during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Bumrah led the side in two Test of the tournament, which India won and lost apiece. Hence, many considered that Bumrah to be the next man to take over as India skipper, but the back injury to him resulted him missing competitive cricket for three months including an ICC tournament.

Bumrah has captained India three times in Tests, with one coming in England and the other two in Australia during the BGT. He guided India to a famous win in the Perth Test as Rohit missed the game due to the birth of his second child. However, his side lost in the fifth and final Test of the series.

According to the report from Sky Sports, the reason why Bumrah has ruled himself out of the captaincy race is that he cannot commit to playing all the five Tests during the tour of England due to workload management.

Since Bumrah is a doubt for all the five Tests, the selectors would prefer someone who can consistently feature for the team. This has put Gill and Pant in a good spot in the race, with the selectors expected to meet next week to discuss about the role.

TAGGED:

JASPRIT BUMRAH TEST CAPTAINNEW INDIA TEST CAPTAININDIA NEW TEST CAPTAINJASPRIT BUMRAHJASPRIT BUMRAH INDIA TEST CAPTAIN

