Jasprit Bumrah Needs off-Season, Opines Glenn McGrath

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former Australian speedster Glenn McGrath has opined that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah should be given a break by the Indian team management as playing game after game can make him injured considering his bowling action.

Bumrah has faced back issues in the past and also underwent surgery in 2023. The pacer generates pace from the lower part and his unorthodox action is also considered to be injury-prone by many. The 30-year-old was on fire in the ODI World Cup 2023 and picked up 20 wickets, which was the second-best tally for India in the tournament.

Many former cricketers have raised concern over the pacer’s unorthodox action and have expressed doubts over the fast bowlers’ longevity in the game.

"The last two strides that he takes, he just powers into the crease. Thus, his momentum increases, and that's where he gets the pace. Someone like Bumrah needs an off-season because he puts so much into every ball. With so much extensive effort, he needs a break. If he keeps playing, the amount of pressure created given the bowling action he has, he is bound to get injured, which he has in the past," McGrath said during an interaction with the media at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai.

Bumrah will play a key role for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they will play their opening fixture against Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They will be relying on Bumrah to guide them toward the sixth title in the history of the cash-rich competition.