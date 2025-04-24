Jasprit Bumrah Joins Elite List Of Ft. Chahal, Ashwin, Bhuvaneshwar

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) and India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah added yet another feather in his cap by becoming the second pacer to take 300 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah reached this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

During the MI vs SRH match, Bumrah delivered a spell of 1/39 in four overs. He picked the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed 71 off 44 balls, striking at 9 fours and 2 sixes. Bumrah also became the fourth Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 300 T20 wickets.

Bumrah, who missed a few matches due to injury, has taken five wickets at an average of 31.60, with best figures of 2/25, coming against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bumrah has 300 wickets in 238 matches, with best figures of 5/10. He has joined Ravichandran Ashwin (315 wickets in 331 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318 wickets in 302 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (373 scalps) in an elite company of Indian bowlers who have taken 300 wickets.

In the process, the right-arm pacer has also equalled Sri Lankan legend and current MI bowling Lasith Malinga, to become the joint-highest wicket-taker for the franchise with 170 wickets in the IPL. In 138 matches, Bumrah has taken 170 scalps at an average of 22.78, with best figures of 5/10. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to field. The visitors had SRH down and out at 35/5, but a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (71 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (43 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took MI to 143/8 in their 20 overs. Trent Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.