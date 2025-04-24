ETV Bharat / sports

Jasprit Bumrah Joins Elite List Of Ft. Chahal, Ashwin, Bhuvaneshwar

Jasprit Bumrah became the fourth Indian to take 300 wickets in T20 cricket history.

Jasprit Bumrah became the fourth Indian to take 300 wickets in T20 cricket history.
Jasprit Bumrah (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) and India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah added yet another feather in his cap by becoming the second pacer to take 300 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah reached this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

During the MI vs SRH match, Bumrah delivered a spell of 1/39 in four overs. He picked the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed 71 off 44 balls, striking at 9 fours and 2 sixes. Bumrah also became the fourth Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 300 T20 wickets.

Bumrah, who missed a few matches due to injury, has taken five wickets at an average of 31.60, with best figures of 2/25, coming against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bumrah has 300 wickets in 238 matches, with best figures of 5/10. He has joined Ravichandran Ashwin (315 wickets in 331 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318 wickets in 302 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (373 scalps) in an elite company of Indian bowlers who have taken 300 wickets.

In the process, the right-arm pacer has also equalled Sri Lankan legend and current MI bowling Lasith Malinga, to become the joint-highest wicket-taker for the franchise with 170 wickets in the IPL. In 138 matches, Bumrah has taken 170 scalps at an average of 22.78, with best figures of 5/10. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to field. The visitors had SRH down and out at 35/5, but a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (71 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (43 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took MI to 143/8 in their 20 overs. Trent Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) and India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah added yet another feather in his cap by becoming the second pacer to take 300 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah reached this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

During the MI vs SRH match, Bumrah delivered a spell of 1/39 in four overs. He picked the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed 71 off 44 balls, striking at 9 fours and 2 sixes. Bumrah also became the fourth Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 300 T20 wickets.

Bumrah, who missed a few matches due to injury, has taken five wickets at an average of 31.60, with best figures of 2/25, coming against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bumrah has 300 wickets in 238 matches, with best figures of 5/10. He has joined Ravichandran Ashwin (315 wickets in 331 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318 wickets in 302 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (373 scalps) in an elite company of Indian bowlers who have taken 300 wickets.

In the process, the right-arm pacer has also equalled Sri Lankan legend and current MI bowling Lasith Malinga, to become the joint-highest wicket-taker for the franchise with 170 wickets in the IPL. In 138 matches, Bumrah has taken 170 scalps at an average of 22.78, with best figures of 5/10. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to field. The visitors had SRH down and out at 35/5, but a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (71 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (43 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took MI to 143/8 in their 20 overs. Trent Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JASPRIT BUMRAHBHUVANESHWAR KUMARYUZVENDRA CHAHALRAVINCHANDRAN ASHWINIPL 2025JASPRIT BUMRAH 300 T20 WICKETS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.