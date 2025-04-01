Only Bowler To Bowl Four Super Overs In IPL History; This Indian Bowler Holds A Unique Record

Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world’s top cricket league, and players from all over the globe participate in it. The tournament witnesses some top-class talent performing in it. Some of the matches go down to the wire as and the fixture turns out to be a close contest. When a T20 match ends in a tie, a Super Over is played to determine the winner of the fixture. Some bowlers are quite accurate at it, and the captains rely on them to deliver in crunch situations.

Jasprit Bumrah is one such bowler, but interestingly, he is the only bowler to bowl a couple of Super Overs in the Indian Premier League. The right-arm pacer bowled Super Overs against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Lions in 2017 and 2020.

Super over against Gujarat Lions (2017)

The right-arm pacer bowled his first Super over while playing for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Lions. Batting first, Gujarat Lions posted 153/9 on the scoreboard. In response, Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 153, and the match ended in a tie.

In the super over, MI batted first and scored 11 runs at the loss of two wickets. To defend the target of 12 runs, skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Bumrah. In the super over, he conceded only six runs, including two dot balls.

Super Over against SRH (2019)

Mumbai Indians and SRH both ended up scoring a total of 162 in the fixture. Quinton de Kock was the leading run-getter for MI with an unbeaten knock of 69 runs. Manish Pandey shone for Sunrisers Hyderabad with an innings of 71 runs. In the match, Bumrah conceded only eight runs and Kieron Pollard hunted down the target for the Mumbai Indians with ease.

Super Over Against RCB (2020)

MI played a tie against RCB in the IPL 2020 fixtures as both teams ended up posting 201 runs on the scoreboard. The trio of Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers scored half-centuries while Trent Boult picked a couple of wickets for MI. Ishan Kishan played a knock of 99 runs while Kieron Pollard played a blinder of a knock, amassing an unbeaten 60 runs from 24 deliveries.

After which, MI scored seven runs in the Super Over but Bumrah wasn't able to defend them in the one-over decider.

Super over against Punjab Kings (2020)

Batting first, Mumbai Indians racked up 176/6 courtesy Quinton de Kock’s half-century, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh picked a couple of wickets each. KL Rahul played a knock of 77 runs while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.

In the fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, the match proceeded into two super overs. After the match ended in a tie, Bumrah bowled a Super Over and conceded only five runs against KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. MI also scored five runs, and the match went into the second Super Over.

MI scored 11 runs in the second Super over but the opposition chased the target in just four deliveries.