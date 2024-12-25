ICC Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah Equals Ashwin’s Rating Points Record; Extends His Reign At Top

Hyderabad: India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has extended his stay at the top in the recently released ICC Test rankings courtesy of his impressive run in the field. The Indian pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series between India and Australia so far. The right-arm pacer has reached his career-best rating of 904 points and has equalled Ravichandran Ashwin’s record of best rating points achieved by an Indian bowler.

Ashwin, who recently stepped away from international cricket achieved 904 rating points during the 2016 home Test season. At the time of retirement, Ashwin had 789 rating points. Bumrah seems to be at the peak of his powers and he has troubled the Australian batting unit quite often in the series.

The only bowler who might challenge Bumrah in the rankings is Kagiso Rabada, who is breathing down his neck in second place with 856 points and Pat Cummins is in fourth place.

Amidst other changes, India’s Ravindra Jadeja has slipped to the 10th spot witnessing a decline of fourth places. On the batter’s list, Travis Head has moved up a place by one position and has placed at No.4 after a stellar show in the series against India.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has lost his ground by one position to No. 5 while Rishabh Pant has gone out of the top 10 list. Amongst the Indian batters, KL Rahul has taken a jump of 10 places to the 40th spot while Ravindra Jadeja is at the 42nd position.