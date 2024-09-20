India vs Bangladesh: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Sixth Indian Pacer To Take 400 International Wickets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became the sixth Indian to take 400+ wickets in international cricket. He achieved this incredible milestone on day 2 of the ongoing clash between India and Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, here on Friday, September 20, 2024.
Bumrah also became only the 10th Indian bowler from the country to complete 400 wickets across all formats in international cricket. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud became Bumrah's 400th victim at the highest level.
Innings Break!
Four wickets for Bumrah and two apiece for Siraj, Akash Deep and Jadeja as Bangladesh are all out for 149 runs.
Trail by 227 runs.
The 30-year-old continued his dominance in home conditions, picking up three wickets in the first two sessions on Friday. Bumrah claimed a wicket in his first over, removing Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam after rattling the left-hander's off-stump, who decided to leave the inswinger. He then added two more to his tally, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmud in the second session.
Bumrah In International Cricket
Bumrah has 162 Test wickets, 149 ODI wickets and 89 T20I wickets under his belt. With this exceptional performance, the right-arm pacer joined an elite list of Indian fast bowlers in the likes of Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah got to the milestone of 400 wickets in his 227th innings in international cricket.
Most Wickets For India In International Cricket
Anil Kumble - 953 wickets in 499 innings
R Ashwin - 744 wickets in 369 innings
Harbhajan Singh - 707 wickets in 442 innings
Kapil Dev - 687 wickets in 448 innings
Zaheer Khan - 597 wickets in 373 innings
Ravindra Jadeja - 570 wickets in 397 innings
Javagal Srinath - 551 wickets in 348 innings
Mohammed Shami - 448 wickets in 188 matches
Ishant Sharma - 434 wickets in 280 innings
Jasprit Bumrah - 400* wickets in 227 innings
Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 and achieved incredible heights in red-ball cricket, becoming the only Indian pacer to reach the top of ICC Men's Test bowling rankings earlier this year. Bumrah is arguably the best all-format bowler in world cricket.