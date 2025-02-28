Jasprit Bumrah Comes Up With A Major Fitness Update Ahead Of IPL 2025

Hyderabad: India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has shared an update regarding his recovery from a lower back injury. The injury sidelined him from the ongoing Champions Trophy, and he was not able to feature in the tournament.

The Indian star pacer has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Benglauru, a development which will excite Indian cricket fans and has hinted at his potential return to the competitive field.

Bumrah has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is bowling in the nets with the caption "Progress every day". The post has fueled discussion amongst cricket fans about his return to action.

His last appearance for the Indian team came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 against Australia, where he captained the team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Bumrah was also the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 32 wickets at a bowling average of 13.06. He clocked his best figures of 6/76 in the Brisbane Test.

The 31-year-old missed the white-ball home series against England due to the injury and also missed out on the ongoing Champions Trophy.

In 2024, Bumrah picked 71 scalps in the Test cricket with an impressive bowling average of 14.92. He was also awarded the Player of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Notably, he also became the fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test wickets and earned ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year.