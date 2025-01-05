ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Jasprit Bumrah's childhood coach Kishore Trivedi praised Jasprit Bumrah for adding variations to his bowling during an exclusive interaction with Paresh Dave of ETV Bharat

File Photo: Kishore Trived, Jasprit Bumrah Childhood Coach (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Ahmedabad: Starting his international career in 2023, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the spearhead of the Indian pace attack over the years. Also, in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, he was the leading wicket-taker in the series and also bagged the Player of the Series award. The pacer has established his reputation as one of the most lethal pacers around the world. His childhood coach opined in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat that his bowling action makes him difficult to face for the batters.

He opined that the variation in the right-arm pacer's bowling has been his strength and it has helped him get wickets.

"He has a lot of variations right now. Earlier, he used to focus mostly on yorkers. Now he has added slower once and bouncer to his arsenal. Different types of variations help him get wickets," Trivedi told in an interaction with ETV Bharat.

Trivedi also revealed that the students in his academy raised doubts over the legitimacy of Bumrah's action initially but he explained to them that it is legal.

"I saw him practising for the first two to three days. Some kids in the academy were saying that there was something wrong with his bowling action. Then, I witnessed his action and explained to the kids that his bowling action is legitimate but it troubles you because he generates tremendous pace. This is the reason you feel it's a throw action," he stated.

Trivedi further focused on Bumrah's arrival in the academy revealing that his mother came to him saying her son doesn't focus on studies and instead prefers to play cricket only.

"I explained to his mother that if he works for two years with me, I can provide him the platform to pursue the sport. After joining here, he played in the local tournament and thus gained popularity in Ahmedabad as a fast bowler. But he was inconsistent with his line and lengths back then. Then. he worked on his accuracy and mastered the art of bowling the yorkers," he explained.

The right-arm pacer captained the Indian team in the two fixtures of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won in the Perth Test under his leadership while losing the Sydney Test. Reflecting on Bumrah's leadership, Trivedi stated that he shows faith in his bowlers while rotating them.

"In his captaincy he backs his bowlers- whether it is a fast bowler or a spinner," he concluded.

