ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Indian Bowler To Take Most Five Wicket Hauls In SENA Countries

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the pacer with the second-most five wicket hauls for India in Tests.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the pacer with the second-most five wicket hauls for India in Tests.
Jasprit Bumrah becomes player with Most fifers for India in Test cricket as a pacer during IND vs AUS 3rd Test (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Brisbane: Jasprit Bumrah achieved an extraordinary feat during his sensational spell in the third Test against Australia. Bumrah became the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls (8) in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Three of those came in South Africa and Australia each while he took a couple of five-wicket hauls in England. Kapil Dev has seven five-wicket hauls five of which came in Australia while two were clocked against England.

Also, he became the pacer with the second-most five-wicket haul in Tests for India after Kapil Dev. Bumrah now has 12 five-wicket hauls while Kapil Dev has 23 five-fors. Notably, this is the second five-wicket haul for the Indian pacer. Earlier in the series, he became only the third Indian to take 50-plus Test wickets in a calendar year after Kapil Dev (twice - 1979 and 1983) and Zaheer Khan (2002). He is currently leading the all-formats wicket tally in 2024 with 73 wickets from 20 games with a bowling strike rate of 26.6 and four five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah bowled an impressive spell right from the start of the second day as he troubled the batters with his seam movement. He first got rid of Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney early in the innings. Also, he dismissed key wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head in his spell. The dismissal of Mitchell Marsh completed a five-wicket haul for the Indian pacer and he etched his name in the record books.

Australia started the day on 28/0 and the play resumed 30 minutes earlier as the play was interrupted due to rain.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and the result of the third fixture will impact the chances of the World Test Championship (WTC) final for both teams.

Most Five-fors For India In Tests

PlayerSpanMatchesInningsWicketsBest Bowling In an InningsAverageEconomyStrike Rate4-for5-for10-for
Ravinchandran Ashwin2011-20241062005377/59242.8350.7325378
Anil Kumble1990-200813223661910/7429.652.6965.9931358
Harbhajan Singh1998-20151031904178/8432.462.8468.5316255
Kapil Dev1978-19941312274349/8329.642.7863.9117232
BS Chandrasekhar1964-197958972428/7929.742.765.9612162
Ravindra Jadeja2012-202478*1473197/4223.962.525713153
Bishan Singh Bedi1966-1979671182667/9828.712.1480.3113141
Jasprit Bumrah2018-202443*821906/2719.822.7543.136120

Most Five-fors For By An Indian Pacer

PlayerMatchesInningsWickets4-for5-for10-for
Kapil Dev13122743417232
Jasprit Bumrah43*821906120

Brisbane: Jasprit Bumrah achieved an extraordinary feat during his sensational spell in the third Test against Australia. Bumrah became the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls (8) in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Three of those came in South Africa and Australia each while he took a couple of five-wicket hauls in England. Kapil Dev has seven five-wicket hauls five of which came in Australia while two were clocked against England.

Also, he became the pacer with the second-most five-wicket haul in Tests for India after Kapil Dev. Bumrah now has 12 five-wicket hauls while Kapil Dev has 23 five-fors. Notably, this is the second five-wicket haul for the Indian pacer. Earlier in the series, he became only the third Indian to take 50-plus Test wickets in a calendar year after Kapil Dev (twice - 1979 and 1983) and Zaheer Khan (2002). He is currently leading the all-formats wicket tally in 2024 with 73 wickets from 20 games with a bowling strike rate of 26.6 and four five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah bowled an impressive spell right from the start of the second day as he troubled the batters with his seam movement. He first got rid of Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney early in the innings. Also, he dismissed key wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head in his spell. The dismissal of Mitchell Marsh completed a five-wicket haul for the Indian pacer and he etched his name in the record books.

Australia started the day on 28/0 and the play resumed 30 minutes earlier as the play was interrupted due to rain.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and the result of the third fixture will impact the chances of the World Test Championship (WTC) final for both teams.

Most Five-fors For India In Tests

PlayerSpanMatchesInningsWicketsBest Bowling In an InningsAverageEconomyStrike Rate4-for5-for10-for
Ravinchandran Ashwin2011-20241062005377/59242.8350.7325378
Anil Kumble1990-200813223661910/7429.652.6965.9931358
Harbhajan Singh1998-20151031904178/8432.462.8468.5316255
Kapil Dev1978-19941312274349/8329.642.7863.9117232
BS Chandrasekhar1964-197958972428/7929.742.765.9612162
Ravindra Jadeja2012-202478*1473197/4223.962.525713153
Bishan Singh Bedi1966-1979671182667/9828.712.1480.3113141
Jasprit Bumrah2018-202443*821906/2719.822.7543.136120

Most Five-fors For By An Indian Pacer

PlayerMatchesInningsWickets4-for5-for10-for
Kapil Dev13122743417232
Jasprit Bumrah43*821906120

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JASPRIT BUMRAH FIFERJASPRIT BUMRAH MOST 5 WICKETSJASPRIT BUMRAHAUSTRALIA VS INDIA 3RD TESTJASPRIT BUMRAH 5 WICKETS AUSTRALIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.