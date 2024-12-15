ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Indian Bowler To Take Most Five Wicket Hauls In SENA Countries

Brisbane: Jasprit Bumrah achieved an extraordinary feat during his sensational spell in the third Test against Australia. Bumrah became the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls (8) in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Three of those came in South Africa and Australia each while he took a couple of five-wicket hauls in England. Kapil Dev has seven five-wicket hauls five of which came in Australia while two were clocked against England.

Also, he became the pacer with the second-most five-wicket haul in Tests for India after Kapil Dev. Bumrah now has 12 five-wicket hauls while Kapil Dev has 23 five-fors. Notably, this is the second five-wicket haul for the Indian pacer. Earlier in the series, he became only the third Indian to take 50-plus Test wickets in a calendar year after Kapil Dev (twice - 1979 and 1983) and Zaheer Khan (2002). He is currently leading the all-formats wicket tally in 2024 with 73 wickets from 20 games with a bowling strike rate of 26.6 and four five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah bowled an impressive spell right from the start of the second day as he troubled the batters with his seam movement. He first got rid of Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney early in the innings. Also, he dismissed key wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head in his spell. The dismissal of Mitchell Marsh completed a five-wicket haul for the Indian pacer and he etched his name in the record books.