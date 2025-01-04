AUS vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Inks History In Sydney Test; Shatters 46-Year-old Test Record

Sydney: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah scripted his name in the history books as he became the Indian bowler with the most wickets in a Test series against Australia on Saturday. Bumrah reached the landmark on the second day of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He touched the feat with the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne.

The right-arm pacer managed to get a nick from Labuschagne's willow and it was caught by Rishabh Pant with ease. The umpire didn’t raise the finger adjudging the dismissal to be Not Out. However, Bumrah was sure about the nick and he opted for DRS straightaway. With his second wicket of the innings, Bumrah took his tally to 32 wickets in the series, which is the highest ever by an Indian bowler in the series against Australia.

Previously, legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi held the record with 31 Test wickets from five matches in the 1977-78 series.

Bumrah was seen fired up in the last moments of the opening day of the Sydney Test as he was seen getting into a heated argument with Sam Konstas. Usman Khawaja tried to waste some time but it annoyed the Indian pace spearhead.

The speedster has been on a constant rise in the ICC Test bowling rankings, where he is currently at the top of the charts with 907 rating points which is the highest ever by an Indian bowler. He signed off with the most wickets in Test cricket in 2024 during the Border Gavaskar Trophy taking 71 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 14.92 including 5 five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah will be keen to continue his form in the Sydney Test as well and help the Indian side secure a triumph in the final Test of the series.