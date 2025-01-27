India Equals Australia As ICC Names Jasprit Bumrah As Test Cricketer of the Year 2024

Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah became the sixth Indian to win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year after India's pace spearhead picked up 71 wickets from 13 Test matches in 2024, topping the charts. Bumrah joint the elite list of Indians featuring Rahul Dravid (2004), Gautam Gambhir (2009), Virender Sehwag (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2018).

With Bumrah's award, India equalled Australia's record for most players to win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award. Australia's Steve Smith (2015, 2017) is the only man on the planet to have won the honour twice.

Bumrah finished as the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2024 with 71 wickets to his name, with 32 of those coming from nine innings of a five-match Test series vs Australia down under for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. England's Gus Atkinson was the second-best, claiming 52 wickets in 11 matches which includes a five-wicket haul and 10-wicket haul in the match.

Bumrah, who didn't play the 2022 T20 World Cup held in Australia due to a back injury, made a comeback to international cricket in 2023 during the ODI Asia Cup held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bumrah delivered an incredible performance on his return, playing an instrumental role in India's ODI World Cup campaign, and 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. But his record in Tests was phenomenal. He amassed a remarkable wicket tally and set multiple records. The right-arm quick was instrumental in India's success in home conditions, helping secure series wins against England and Bangladesh. He also rose to the occasion in challenging away conditions in South Africa and Australia.

He bowled an astonishing 357 overs in the format yet maintained an average extraordinary of 14.92, and he ended 2024 with a staggering strike rate of just 30.1. His 71-wicket haul made him only the fourth Indian bowler to take more than 70 Test wickets in a calendar year, joining the elite company of Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev. Among many standout performances, Bumrah’s best display in Tests came during the series opener against Australia in Perth.

With India missing regular captain Rohit Sharma, Bumrah stepped up to lead the team and inspired a famous victory, India's biggest win in terms of runs by 295 runs and handed Australia their first loss at the Optus Stadium in Perth.