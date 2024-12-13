3 Years, 26 Selectors, 9 Coaches: Despite Historic Series Win At Home, Jason Gillespie Resigns As Pakistan Test Coach

Hyderabad: Jason Gillespie has stepped down from Pakistan's Test team coach position, just a month after Gary Kirsten resigned from his role as the limited-over coach.
Gillespie’s resignation came a few hours before the second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa in the rainbow nation on Friday, December 26, 2024. His resignation is a huge blow for Pakistan considering that the Shan Masood-led Pakistan Test team will have to play a two-match Test series against South Africa set to commence on December 26.
According to multiple reports, Gillespie resigned due to ongoing tensions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). These tensions peaked when he refused to board his scheduled 6 AM flight to South Africa on Friday. The former pacer informed the board of resigning, citing strained relations and unresolved disputes.
In response, the PCB has announced that former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed will serve as the interim Test coach for the upcoming series against South Africa. Javed, who is already the interim coach for Pakistan's white-ball teams, will now temporarily oversee the red-ball format as well.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team following the resignation of red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie," PCB's statement read.
Gillespie’s dissatisfaction with the PCB reportedly started when the PCB didn't renew Tim Nielsen's contract as high-performance red-ball coach as the decision was made without any consultation with Gillespie. This lack of communication left the Australian coach frustrated and sidelined, leading him to step down from the helm.
Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head-coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour. The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 to 30 December. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from 3 to 7 January.