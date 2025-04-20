Still Waiting For Some Remuneration; Jason Gillespie Accuses PCB Of Not Clearing Salary

Pakistan: In a significant development, former Pakistan head coach and Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie has revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board has not paid a portion of his salary yet. Notably, Gillespie was appointed as the red-ball coach of the national side in April 2024 for a year.

However, things went horribly wrong for the Pakistan cricket team as they produced a string of poor results. PCB then fired the former Australian cricketer’s assistant without any discussion or prior notice. The decision from the PCB didn’t go well with the former Australian pacer and he resigned from his post as head coach in October 2024.

Recently, Gillespie has accused PCB of not clearing his salary during an interview with PakPassion and hoped that the board would resolve the matter.

"I'm still waiting on some remuneration from work that's being done. So I'll just navigate through that in due course. Admittedly, that's been a little bit disappointing, but hopefully that can get sorted sooner rather than later. But yeah, we'll learn. But yeah, as I said, hopefully that'll get sorted as soon as possible."

Gillespie also expressed that his tenure as head coach in Pakistan has dampened his love for coaching and he is not interested in coaching any team any more.

"My experience in Pakistan has dampened my love for coaching. It was a huge blow. I was deeply disappointed by how things ended. It made me question whether I even wanted to return to full-time coaching,” he added.