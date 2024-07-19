Bhiwani (Haryana): The Paris Olympics are set to commence on July 26 and the Indian contingent has a major share of players from Haryana in their lineup. Six boxers will represent the country in the Paris Games and four of them are from Haryana. Jasmine Lamboria will represent India in the 57 Kg and will be aiming gold medal in her maiden appearance in the Olympics.

Jasmine Lamboriya's Journey To Make It To Paris Olympics (ETV Bharat)

Jasmine's Uncle Coaches Her

Jasmine's uncle Sandeep said she practices six hours daily for the biggest sporting event. She learned the trades of boxing at home only and then got admitted to an academy. Her coach believes that she will definitely bring gold medal. Her bouts will commence from 30 July and winning three rounds will assure her of a podium finish. After JULY 30, the next matches are going to be played on August 2, 4, and 10 respectively.

Inspiration from home

Having a Trophy cabinet full of medals earned in boxing played a role in Jasmine choosing the path of boxing. The pugilist started playing the sport in the 10th standard after getting inspiration from her uncles. Also, two of her uncles were boxers and that helped her a lot in excelling at the sport. The 23-year-old will represent India in 57 Kg.

Achievements

Jasmine started taking leaps in her career in 2021 and also won a silver in the Boxam International tournament that year. She won a bronze in the Asian Boxing Championship and then went on to win a bronze in the Commonwealth Games in the 2022 edition held at Birmingham. She made to the quarterfinal of the Asian Championship in 2023. Apart from that, she won gold in the All India Inter University competition.

Family Background

The first female boxer to join the Indian Army, Jasmine had an environment helpful for nurturing the sport at her home only. Her interest was tilted towards athletics and cricket in the start but she chose boxing later. Her father Jayvir Lamboriya is a Home Guard and her mother Joginder Kaur is a housewife. Her uncles Sandip and Parwinder were also international boxers.