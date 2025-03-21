Japan Becomes First Non-Host Team To Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tokyo: Japan have become the first team to secure their birth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup which is set to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada after their 2-0 win against Bahrain. Crystal Palace's midfielder Daichi Kamada (66) and Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo (87) contributed to Japan’s triumph over the opposition. The World Cup will feature 48 teams in the tournament and Japan became the first non-host nation to participate in the competition. Overall, they are the fourth team to qualify for the tournament.

Japan had a dream run in the AFC World Cup Qualification. They have won six matches and have played one draw in the seven matches so far. The team scored 24 goals and conceded only a couple of goals. The team holds a nine-point and 22-goal difference advantage over second-placed Australia in the third round of Group C.

Only two teams qualify from the group which consists of six teams. Saudi Arabia have bagged six points while Japan are mathematically guaranteed a place in the upcoming edition of the World Cup.

Japan had impressive runs so far in the World Cup since the 2002 edition. They have qualified for the round of 16 in the last four editions and will be eager to continue their performances when the tournament starts next year on June 11.

The tournament will start on June 11 and the final of the tournament will be played on July 19. With this significant achievement, Japan will aim to better their performances from the last year and advance beyond the round of 16.