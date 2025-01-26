Jannik Sinner Becomes Youngest Man To Win Multiple Australian Open Titles Since 1992, Beats Zverev In Final

Melbourne: It was a battle of the top 2 ranked players in tennis at the moment, the defending champion Jannik Sinner emerged triumphant in the all-important Australian Open 2025 men's singles final on Sunday, January 26, 2025. Sinner clinically dismantled the German Alexander Zverev, who was gunning for his maiden Grand Slam title, by 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 in a match that stretched for two hours and 42 minutes.

The two-time major winner and runaway World No. 1 has claimed victory in 36 of his past 37 matches, dating back to the Cincinnati Open last year. Sinner extended his winning spree and the 23-year-old became the youngest man to win multiple Australian Open titles since Jim Courier in 1992-93. The Italian also extended his win streak at the hard-court majors to 21 matches and became the first player from his nation to clinch three Grand Slam tournaments.

The 23-year-old became the first man to successfully defend their maiden Grand Slam title since Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2006 and became the first player since 1973 to land 10 successive straight-sets victories over top-10 opponents.

He is in elite company as just the eighth man after Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, Gustavo Kuerten, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka and Carlos Alcaraz as the only men in the Open era to win their first three Grand Slam finals.

This was Sinner's third Grand Slam. Apart from the Australian Open 2025 title, Sinner has won 18 singles titles on the ATP Tour, including two majors at the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open.

In the process, Sinner also became the first player to win 10 consecutive sets in Grand Slams since 1973. He also joined the elite of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for not conceding a break point in the Australian Open final.

Zverev became the seventh player in the Open Era to lose his first three major finals. The German fell to five-set defeats in the 2020 US Open final (l. Thiem) and the 2024 Roland Garros championship match (l. Alcaraz).

After having faced a little challenge in the first three rounds, the World No. 1 Italian defeated Holger Rune and then crashed out Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals, qualifying for the finals. In the semifinals, he faced Ben Shelton and secured a hard-fought victory with a score of 7-6, 6-2, 6-2, extending his winning streak in Melbourne to 20 matches.

Alexander Zverev advanced through the first three rounds of the tournament without losing a single set, showcasing significant improvements in all aspects of his game. He did lose one set each against Ugo Humbert in the fourth round and Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals, but he continued his journey to the semifinals. There, he faced the challenge of competing against 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, where he delivered an impressive performance in the first set against the Serbian. Djokovic had to retire due to an injury which allowed Zverev to reach the final.