Jannik Sinner Ready To Defend His Australian Open Title, To Face Alexander Zverev In Final

Melbourne: Reigning Australian Open men's singles champion Jannik Sinner is all set to defend his title and will face Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday, January 24. Sinner, the top seed, outclassed American 21st seed Ben Shelton with a score of 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 in their semifinal match on Friday at Rod Laver Arena. Jannik Sinner Became the youngest man to reach the Australian Open final multiple times since Jim Courier in 1992-93.

With this victory, the two-time major champion Sinner improved his Grand Slam semifinal record to 3-2, completing the match in two hours and 36 minutes. He was down 5-2 in the first set and then he made a comeback and won the fixture quite comprehensively. Including a win-streak of 20 matches, Sinner has earned the victory in 36 of his past 37 matches. His lone loss came against Carlos Alcaraz in a deciding-set tie-break in the Beijing final in October.

Zverev advanced to the men's final after 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic retired due to injury, following Zverev's win in the first set, 7-6(5). Zverev heads into the final with a 4-2 head-to-head record against Sinner, including a 2-1 record in Grand Slam matches, as he aims to secure his first major title.

In a match between two of the biggest ball strikers on Tour, it was the Italian who found greater control, accuracy and resilience to record his 20th consecutive tour-level win and advance to his third major final.

"It was a very tough first set but very crucial," Sinner said. "I felt he was not serving at his best today. The percentage was not where he would have wanted it at. I think we both returned better than we served. First sets are always very important. It gives you a lot of confidence and there was a lot of tension for both of us. I am very happy with how I handled the situation today."

The top seed holds a 100 per cent record in major finals (AO 2024, US Open ’24) and will hope to maintain that record against Alexander Zverev.

"I had a lot of tension today, some cramps," said Sinner, who received medical treatment for cramps in the third set. "He was also suffering a little today with his legs, so I tried to move him around and stay more aggressive, which helped a lot. These matches can go very long. Three sets, two hours and 30 minutes is quite a time, so I am happy to finish in three. I am happy to be back in the final and we will see what happens on Sunday."