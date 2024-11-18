ATP Finals: Janik Sinner Becomes First Italian To Lift Trophy By Beating Taylor Fritz In Summit Clash

Turin (Italy): Home-favourite Janik Sinner inked his name in the record books on Sunday by becoming the first Italian player to win the ATP Finals. He defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets by 6-4, 6-4. Sinner, who was the runner-up last season after losing against Novak Djokovic, carved a flawless performance to clinic the trophy in front of the home crowd.

Sinner maintained his dominance in the tournament and finished the week undefeated. The 23-year-old was rewarded with prize money of $4,881,500 (around 41 Crore rupees). Sinner was precise in his gameplay and it helped him orchestrate a win. The 23-year-old used a drop shot to break Fritz’s serve in the first set and took a 4-3 lead. In the second set, an unforced error from Fritz helped Sinner break his serve and it culminated in a victory for the Italian. In a fixture that lasted for 85 minutes, SInner hit 14 aces while Fritz managed to smash eight.

"It's amazing. Just an amazing week. For me, it's the first title in Italy, so it means so much to me. I'm very happy about that, it's very special. I just try to understand what works best for each opponent, and try to play the best tennis possible. That was the key; I played a high-level tournament from my side. At times I couldn't play better, so I'm very happy,” Sinner commented after the match.

It has been an extraordinary season for Sinner as he has been an unstoppable force in 2024. He has won 26 of his last 27 matches including eight titles. His victory in the title decider was his 70th of the season and he also became the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to win the competition without dropping a set.