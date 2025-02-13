Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association To Felicitate Senior Cricket Team On Friday

Jammu & Kashmir: For its brilliant performance in the Ranji Trophy, the Jammu and Kashmir men's senior team will be felicitated by the J&K cricket association on Friday.

The felicitation function will be held at JKCA ground, commonly known as Science College Cricket ground, at 11 am.

Talking to ETV Bharat, member of JKCA Sunil Sethi said that the team has performed brilliantly and to encourage them the function will be held. "They have beaten a team like Mumbai in which seven players of the Indian national team were playing. Though they couldn't manage to get a place in the semi-finals, maybe next year they will make it," Sethi said.

Jammu and Kashmir suffered a loss based on a first-innings lead in a match that ended in a draw as Kerala progressed to the penultimate round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Jammu and Kashmir scored 280 runs in the first innings, while Kerala managed a narrow lead, finishing at 281. Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar played crucial roles, with Nizar scoring an unbeaten 112.

In the second innings, Jammu and Kashmir declared at 399/9, led by Paras Dogra's 132 runs. Chasing 399 run target, Kerala finished at 295/6 in their second innings, securing their place in the semi-finals.

Before playing the quarter-finals, J&K had defeated Baroda in the pre-quarterfinal and before that, the team topped the group stage. Players like Aquib Nabi, Umar Nazir, Yudhvir Singh, Abid Mushtaq, Kanahya Wadhwan, and Shubham played excellently. The team was led by Paras Dogra.