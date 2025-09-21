ETV Bharat / sports

Jammu and Kashmir's Disha Pandith Leads India to Fourth-Place Finish at International Martial Arts Contest in Korea

Srinagar: Disha Pandith of south Kashmir's Pulwama stepped onto the mats at the International Martial Arts Contest (IMAC) in Chungju carrying more than her own ambition. As the leader of the Indian squad, the 21-year-old martial artist carried the responsibility of guiding her teammates through one of the most competitive martial arts gatherings in the world.

"I feel overwhelmed with pride and gratitude after my performance at IMAC in Korea," Pandith told ETV Bharat following the event. "Every hour of training, every challenge and every cheer from my loved ones made this moment priceless. I am proud to represent India on that prestigious stage. My deepest thanks to my coach, whose guidance shaped my journey, and to my parents, whose love and prayers gave me strength."

India finished fourth overall at the contest, which drew participants from 20 nations. The result underlined the growing reputation of Indian martial artists on the international stage.

Kajal Biswas, from West Bengal's Kolkata, secured fourth place in the Bare Hands Female category, while competing against strong performers from Vietnam, Bulgaria and Indonesia. Saniya Subash, from Andaman Nicobar Island's Port Blair, also finished fourth in the Weapon Female category, holding her ground against athletes from New Zealand, Korea and Vietnam. In addition, the International Council of Sqay, representing India, received the Harmony Award, presented to Grandmaster Nazir Ahmad Mir, in recognition of the team's spirit of cultural unity and discipline.