Jammu and Kashmir's Disha Pandith Leads India to Fourth-Place Finish at International Martial Arts Contest in Korea
Disha Pandith of Jammu and Kashmir led India to a fourth-place finish at the International Martial Arts contest in Korea.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Disha Pandith of south Kashmir's Pulwama stepped onto the mats at the International Martial Arts Contest (IMAC) in Chungju carrying more than her own ambition. As the leader of the Indian squad, the 21-year-old martial artist carried the responsibility of guiding her teammates through one of the most competitive martial arts gatherings in the world.
"I feel overwhelmed with pride and gratitude after my performance at IMAC in Korea," Pandith told ETV Bharat following the event. "Every hour of training, every challenge and every cheer from my loved ones made this moment priceless. I am proud to represent India on that prestigious stage. My deepest thanks to my coach, whose guidance shaped my journey, and to my parents, whose love and prayers gave me strength."
India finished fourth overall at the contest, which drew participants from 20 nations. The result underlined the growing reputation of Indian martial artists on the international stage.
Kajal Biswas, from West Bengal's Kolkata, secured fourth place in the Bare Hands Female category, while competing against strong performers from Vietnam, Bulgaria and Indonesia. Saniya Subash, from Andaman Nicobar Island's Port Blair, also finished fourth in the Weapon Female category, holding her ground against athletes from New Zealand, Korea and Vietnam. In addition, the International Council of Sqay, representing India, received the Harmony Award, presented to Grandmaster Nazir Ahmad Mir, in recognition of the team's spirit of cultural unity and discipline.
Although Korea, Vietnam and Bulgaria claimed the top three overall spots, India’s performance ensured a place in the upper ranks of the competition.
For Pandith, the results marked another milestone in her career. A resident of Koil village in Pulwama, she has won gold and silver medals at the International Sqay Cup in Moscow, where India finished second overall among 19 participating countries.
Beyond medals and rankings, Pandith remains committed to building a culture of martial arts in Kashmir. “I want to train more girls in Kashmir,” she said. “Martial arts is not just about winning competitions. It is about confidence, discipline and self-defense.”
The International Martial Arts Contest 2025 was held from September 11 to 14 in Chungju City under the aegis of the World Martial Arts Union in collaboration with UNESCO.Conclusion: