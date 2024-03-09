James Anderson Scripts History; Becomes First Pacer to Take 700 Test Wickets

Dharmashala: England's veteran bowler James Anderson became the first pacer and third bowler across the globe to pick 700 Test wickets during fifth Test match against India at Dharamshala.

Anderson scripted the achievement on the fourth delivery of 124th over when he got rid of Kuldeep Yadav. Anderson is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and trouble the batters. The senior pro has been brilliant in the series with the new ball. Anderson joined the elite club of bowlers to take 700 Test wickets which includes Legendary spinners Muthiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

The 41-year-old achieved this rare feat in the 187th red-ball match of his prolonged 21-year career. Notably, this is his seventh Test tour to India. The right-arm pacer has 148 wickets while playing against India and will have an opportunity to take 150 scalps against the Indian team. The 41-year-old kicked off his Test career in 2003 against Zimbabwe and has come a long way since his debut in international cricket.

The pacer was rested for the first game but returned to the playing XI for the second and third Test. With the pacer still going strong, he will be eyeing to shatter a few more records in the coming months.