Jadumani, Akash Gorkha enter quarter-finals at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships

Astana (Kazakhstan): Indian boxers continued their winning run on day two of the ongoing ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan as Mandengbam Jadumani Singh (51kg) and Akash Gorkha (60kg) registered victories to enter the U-22 quarters on Sunday.

Jadumani Singh outperformed Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia by winning the bout with an RSC (Referee Stop Contest) decision in round two. Akash, on the other hand, faced a tough challenge against Mongolia’s Ganbaatar Gan Erdene but made a remarkable comeback after losing the first round to win the bout 4-1, a media statement issued by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said.

Both the boxers will play their quarter-finals bout on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) will begin their campaign in the U-22 category later on Sunday.

The BFI added that late on Saturday, Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) also entered the next round. Jatin and Yashwardhan won their bouts with an identical 5-0 win while Sagar received a walkover from his opponent Leong Brandon of Singapore.

On Monday, 11 boxers will be in action in their respective youth categories with Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg) and Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) in women’s category, while Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Jitesh (54kg), Sagar Jakhar (69kg), Sumit (67kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg) in men’s category, it added.

The BFI has fielded a 50-member India squad for the ongoing prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from over 24 countries, fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories. The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.