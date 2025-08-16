IRE vs ENG: Jacob Bethell Becomes England’s Youngest-Ever Captain, Breaks 136-Year-Old Record

Hyderabad: England batter Jacob Bethell has registered his name in the history books as England handed the captaincy reins to the 21-year-old for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland. He is set to become the youngest captain across formats for England in international cricket. With the milestone, he has surpassed a record that remained intact for the last 136 years. Bethell will lead the team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland.
The previous record for England’s youngest captain was owned by Monty Bowden, who captained the team at 23 in 1989 during a red-ball game in South Africa. Notably, he led the side as the designated captain Aubrey Smith was running through fever.
Luke Wright praises Bethell
England men’s selector Luke Wright praised the leadership qualities of the left-handed batter.
"Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads, and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage," England men's selector Luke Wright said in a statement on Friday.
Some of the key players, including white-ball captain Harry Brook have been rested from the series.
Squad for South Africa series
England have also announced the squad for the ODI and T20 matches against South Africa. Before the series against Ireland, England will play white-ball games against South Africa from September 2 to September 14, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is.
Pacer Sonny Baker has received a maiden call-up for the South Africa T20Is. Brydon Carse, who skipped the Hundred to manage his workload will return to the squad.
England ODI squad for South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk).
England T20 squad for South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood.
Who is Jacob Bethell?
Bethell has seen a rapid rise to the captaincy after debuting for England across formats last year. Born in Barbados in 2003, Bethell moved to the English shores and rose quickly through the ranks while playing for Warwickshire.
The left-handed batter is known for his aggressive style of batting and also contributes with left-arm spin. He first earned the limelight at the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup and made his debut for England’s senior side in 2024. He has featured in four Tests, 12 ODIs, and 13 T20Is, scoring 271, 317, and 281 runs, respectively.
England T20 squad for Ireland:
Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Luke Wood.