IRE vs ENG: Jacob Bethell Becomes England’s Youngest-Ever Captain, Breaks 136-Year-Old Record

Hyderabad: England batter Jacob Bethell has registered his name in the history books as England handed the captaincy reins to the 21-year-old for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland. He is set to become the youngest captain across formats for England in international cricket. With the milestone, he has surpassed a record that remained intact for the last 136 years. Bethell will lead the team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland.

The previous record for England’s youngest captain was owned by Monty Bowden, who captained the team at 23 in 1989 during a red-ball game in South Africa. Notably, he led the side as the designated captain Aubrey Smith was running through fever.

Luke Wright praises Bethell

England men’s selector Luke Wright praised the leadership qualities of the left-handed batter.

"Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads, and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage," England men's selector Luke Wright said in a statement on Friday.

Some of the key players, including white-ball captain Harry Brook have been rested from the series.