Jack Leach ruled out of India Test tour

Abu Dhabi/Hyderabad: England spinner Jack Leach, who missed the second Test against India at Visakhapatnam, has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-Test match series, the ECB said on Sunday.

Leach, who also plays for Somerset, sustained a knee injury during the first Test in Hyderabad following which he missed the second Test. He has been ruled out of the entire series due to a left knee injury.

"He will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team have been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday (February 15)," the ECB said in a media statement, which it put on its official X handle.

According to the statement, Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams regarding his rehabilitation.

England will not be calling up a replacement.

While England, led by Ben Stokes, won an edge thriller in the Hyderabad Test and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, India captained by Rohit Sharma won the second Test in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs, with Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah making significant contributions. With the series levelled at 1-1, both the teams will aim to secure a victory in the upcoming games and ensure winning the series.

The third Test will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Khandheri, Rajkot, while the fourth and the fifth Test will be played at Ranchi and Dharamshala respectively.