Jachintha Kalyan Becomes First Female Cricket Pitch Curator in India

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 38 minutes ago

M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Photo: Getty Images

Kalyan created history and made a mark for herself and women's cricket by earning the rank of the first female cricket pitch curator in India, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah confirmed Tuesday.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Jachintha Kalyan has created history and become the first female cricket pitch curator in India, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said on Tuesday.

Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter and posted, "In a historic stride for Indian cricket, Jacintha Kalyan has become the trailblazing pioneer as the first female cricket pitch curator in our nation."

"Taking the helm of pitch preparation for the inaugural leg of the Women's Premier League in Bengaluru, Jacintha embodies the essence of determination and the will to break barriers," added Shah.

The second season of the Women's Premier League is currently underway and matches are being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second leg of the matches will be played in New Delhi at the Kotla, now known as the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

According to Shah, Jacintha's groundbreaking achievement is a testament to her commitment and passion for the sport. "Her role in overseeing the pitch for the Women's Premier League marks a significant turning point in the sport, highlighting the evolving landscape of cricket in India," Shah added.

"As we stand witness to the Women's Premier League commanding the spotlight, it's imperative to applaud not only the athletes gracing the field but also extraordinary individuals like Jacintha Kalyan, whose tireless efforts behind the scenes contribute immensely to the success of the game," remarked Shah. For the record, Mumbai Indians won the inaugural Women's Premier League.

Read More:

  1. CEO Of Hockey India, Elena Norman Resigns From Post After Holding Position For Nearly 13 Years
  2. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai's Number 10 Tanush And 11 Tushar Slam Hundreds

TAGGED:

CricketCricket PitchPitch CuratorCricket News

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.