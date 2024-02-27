Jachintha Kalyan Becomes First Female Cricket Pitch Curator in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Jachintha Kalyan has created history and become the first female cricket pitch curator in India, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said on Tuesday.

Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter and posted, "In a historic stride for Indian cricket, Jacintha Kalyan has become the trailblazing pioneer as the first female cricket pitch curator in our nation."

"Taking the helm of pitch preparation for the inaugural leg of the Women's Premier League in Bengaluru, Jacintha embodies the essence of determination and the will to break barriers," added Shah.

The second season of the Women's Premier League is currently underway and matches are being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second leg of the matches will be played in New Delhi at the Kotla, now known as the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

According to Shah, Jacintha's groundbreaking achievement is a testament to her commitment and passion for the sport. "Her role in overseeing the pitch for the Women's Premier League marks a significant turning point in the sport, highlighting the evolving landscape of cricket in India," Shah added.

"As we stand witness to the Women's Premier League commanding the spotlight, it's imperative to applaud not only the athletes gracing the field but also extraordinary individuals like Jacintha Kalyan, whose tireless efforts behind the scenes contribute immensely to the success of the game," remarked Shah. For the record, Mumbai Indians won the inaugural Women's Premier League.