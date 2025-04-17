'Jab Allah Ki Marzi,' Says Irfan Pathan On IPL Return While Launching EVCL In Kashmir

Srinagar: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan launched the Epic Victory Cricket League (EVCL) — a franchise-based T20 tournament with a bold promise: to create a level playing field for raw and untapped cricketing talent, especially from Kashmir.

With a smile and humility that has followed him since his playing career, Pathan, talking of returning to the commentary box during the Indian Premier League (IPL), simply said, "Jab Allah ki marzi."

Irfan Pathan (ETV Bharat)

The EVCL will be launched in September 2025, trials on June 15 in Srinagar and continuing across 20 cities till July 31. The league will look for players aged 17 to 39, and with a blend of international players, domestic players, and local amateurs, providing an environment where talent and experience come together.

"There are boys who've never had a platform. This is for them," Pathan said while launching the league in Srinagar's Radisson Hotel on Thursday. "In Kashmir, in Punjab, in Uttar Pradesh — trials will be held for those who've been waiting in the wings for too long."

The final will be played in Srinagar, with 15 matches held across the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar. Matches will stream live on OTT platforms with multilingual coverage, including English, Hindi, Kashmiri, and Dogri.

Pathan, having worked closely with Kashmiri players during his stint as mentor with the Jammu and Kashmir team, stressed the importance of regular opportunities "I've seen it firsthand — a left-arm pacer from Kupwara, boys from Baramulla... they have fire. What they don't have is exposure," he said.

Referring to his past work in 2018–19, Pathan recalled how they facilitated cricket for over 50,000–60,000 youth. "Even then, we tried to provide turf pitches to nearby districts, so boys wouldn't have to play only on matting wickets. I hope officials today are doing even better."

Referencing an instance of perseverance, Pathan also mentioned Rahul Sharma, an erstwhile Indian cricketer, who stuck to his work for eight years even when the opportunities were scarce. "Lage rehna padta hai warna mushkil hai (You need to stay consistent, or it gets tough)," Pathan said, discussing how Sharma's consistency paid off years later and got him into the Legends League, where he currently plays with legends Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

League owner Vikas Dhaka called the EVCL more than just a tournament. "It's about giving that one chance — for the 200+ players across the country to play shoulder-to-shoulder with legends."

Pathan wrapped the presser with gratitude and hope: "Last time we played here, fans stormed the ground out of love. This time, we want to give them even more — better cricket, better opportunities. The youth of Kashmir are hardworking — they just need a platform. I hope EVCL will be that."