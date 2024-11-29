14 Balls To Complete An Over; Ivory Coast Pacer Bowls Longest Over In T20 Cricket

Lagos (Nigeria): Two days after registering the lowest T20I score in men’s cricket, Ivory Coast was at the receiving end of another embarrassing record. Pacer Kouakou Wilfried bowled a total of 14 deliveries to complete his over in the second innings. While playing against Saint Helena in an ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier match, Kouakou owned the unwanted record. He bowled the joint-longest over in the history of T20 cricket by taking 14 balls to complete an over.

Six Ducks; Ivory Coast all out on 26

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Ivory Coast batters faltered from the start. Six of the batters were dismissed on a duck and all of them were dismissed in single digits. Five of the batters were clean bowled and the team managed to muster a total of 26 runs.

Chase completed in two overs

Saint Helena chased the target of 27 runs in a span of just two overs out of which one over included an over of 14 deliveries. Scott Crowie played a knock of unbeaten 10 runs while Andrew Yon amassed seven runs during his stay at the crease.

Nigeria are at the top of the points table of the T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier Group C with five wins while Botswana have four victories to their name. Sierra Leone and Eswathini are at third and fourth place respectively.

Ivory Coast are at the bottom of the T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier Group C facing five losses in the tournament. Saint Helena has won only one game from the five matches they have played in the tournament.