It's Not What We Did Today But What We Did For Past 3-4 Years: Rohit Sharma

Barbados: Just as Rome wasn't built in a day, India's second T20 World Cup triumph wasn't about perfect execution of plans on the big day but a sum total of the team's quiet preparation over the past three years, an emotional skipper Rohit Sharma said here.
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging final to end a trophy drought that stretched for over a decade. "I am completely lost and can't say what kind of emotions I am going through. Can't explain it in words. Let this sink in. Last night, I couldn't sleep as I was desperate and wanted it so badly. But I managed myself well inside the ground," Rohit said after becoming the third India captain after Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to clinch a global title.
"Hard to sum up what we've been through in last three-four years. A lot behind the scenes, not what we did today, it's what we did before," said the skipper.
He hasn't forgotten about the ODI World Cup defeat last year and knew that pressure needed to be soaked in. "A lot of high-pressure games, and we've been on the wrong side of it. Guys understand when the pressure is on, what needs to be done, today was perfect example, we stuck together with backs to the wall."
The 37-year-old didn't forget to credit the team management and his fellow players for responding to his call. "We wanted this really bad, a lot of minds need to come together, very proud of the bunch of boys and the management, giving us the liberty to play and that trust. Starts from management, coach, captain, and the players."
I had no doubt about Kohli's form
