It’s a Tribute to You Ma: Ravindra Jadeja Shares Overwhelming Message for His Mother

Hyderabad: Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a heartwarming post on social media for his mother, Lata. Despite not making any notable contributions, he brought balance to the team and was essential to the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in the Caribbean Islands and USA.

Jadeja shared a sketch of him holding the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy alongside his mother, who died in 2005 while the cricketer was only 17 years old. He took to his Instagram and posted a photo and captioned the post: Whatever I'm doing on the field.. it’s a tribute to you Maa #मां."

After India won the T20 World Cup, Jadeja hung up his boots and announced his retirement from T20 International cricket. The veteran dropped an emotional post and said that the victory was the ‘pinnacle’ of his career and would want to achieve highs in other formats of the game as well.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” Jadeja wrote.

In 74 T20Is for India since his debut back in 2009, Jadeja hasn't had a great number for the country in the shortest format of the game. However, he has played some valuable knocks throughout his career. He has amassed 515 runs at an average of 21.45 with a top score of 46 not out. Moreover, he picked up 54 wickets at an economy rate of 7.13. He will continue to play the ODIs and red-ball cricket format of the game.