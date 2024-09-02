ETV Bharat / sports

Italian rower Giacomo Perini Loses Paralympics Bronze Medal After He Mistakenly Carried Mobile With Him

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Giacomo Perini, Italy's para-rower, was disqualified and lost his Paralympic bronze medal after he was found with a mobile on his boat during the PR1 men’s single sculls final at the ongoing Summer Games in Paris on Sunday. The athlete asserted that he never used the phone and it was an oversight that he left a phone in the small bag spotted on the boat.

Giacomo Perini, Italy's para-rower, was disqualified and lost his Paralympic bronze medal after he was found with a mobile on his boat during the PR1 men’s single sculls final at the ongoing Summer Games in Paris on Sunday. The athlete asserted that he never used the phone and it was an oversight that he left a phone in the small bag spotted on the boat.
Giacomo Perini (Getty Images)

Paris (France): Italian rower Giacomo Perini lost his Paralympics bronze medal after he was announced disqualified for being found guilty of having a mobile phone on his boat during the rowing competition here on Sunday. Erik Horrie of Australia was promoted from fourth place, with Britain’s Benjamin Pritchard having won gold and Ukraine’s Roman Polianskyi taking silver.

The 28-year-old Perini finished third in the PR1 men’s single sculls final, the classification where athletes who can’t use their legs, can compete and are allowed to row with their arms and shoulders as the seat is fixed, but his joy was short-lived as World Rowing later announced his disqualification. However, the athlete said that it was an oversight and he never used it to communicate.

"In the final of the PR1 men’s singles, the Italian athlete was found to be using communications equipment during the race, in violation of rule 28 and Appendix R2, Bye-Law of rule 28," a World Rowing statement said.

The Italian stated that it was an oversight, that he left his phone in a small bag on the boat which also contained a bottle of water, and disagreed with the wording of the statement, saying he was not in breach of the rule. "They didn’t ‘find’ me simply because I never used the mobile phone on the boat," Perini told ANSA.

"I gave the phone to the jury so that they could see that the last call was from the night before, with the psychologist. The rules do not say that you cannot bring the phone, but that you cannot communicate," he added.

The rule reads that no communication with the crew is prohibited from outside the boat using any electric or electronic gadget.

The Italian Rowing Federation has appealed which was immediately rejected by the Court for Arbitration of Sport and later quipped that they will approach the World Rowing Executive Board by preparing another appeal on the decision.

Paris (France): Italian rower Giacomo Perini lost his Paralympics bronze medal after he was announced disqualified for being found guilty of having a mobile phone on his boat during the rowing competition here on Sunday. Erik Horrie of Australia was promoted from fourth place, with Britain’s Benjamin Pritchard having won gold and Ukraine’s Roman Polianskyi taking silver.

The 28-year-old Perini finished third in the PR1 men’s single sculls final, the classification where athletes who can’t use their legs, can compete and are allowed to row with their arms and shoulders as the seat is fixed, but his joy was short-lived as World Rowing later announced his disqualification. However, the athlete said that it was an oversight and he never used it to communicate.

"In the final of the PR1 men’s singles, the Italian athlete was found to be using communications equipment during the race, in violation of rule 28 and Appendix R2, Bye-Law of rule 28," a World Rowing statement said.

The Italian stated that it was an oversight, that he left his phone in a small bag on the boat which also contained a bottle of water, and disagreed with the wording of the statement, saying he was not in breach of the rule. "They didn’t ‘find’ me simply because I never used the mobile phone on the boat," Perini told ANSA.

"I gave the phone to the jury so that they could see that the last call was from the night before, with the psychologist. The rules do not say that you cannot bring the phone, but that you cannot communicate," he added.

The rule reads that no communication with the crew is prohibited from outside the boat using any electric or electronic gadget.

The Italian Rowing Federation has appealed which was immediately rejected by the Court for Arbitration of Sport and later quipped that they will approach the World Rowing Executive Board by preparing another appeal on the decision.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GIACOMO PERINI LOSES BRONZE MEDALPERINI CARRIES MOBILE IN PARALYMPICITALY ROWER CARRY MOBILE PARALYMPICGIACOMO PERINI DISQUALIFICATIONGIACOMO PERINI PARALYMPIC MEDAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.