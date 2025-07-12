Former Australian Cricketer Leads Italy To Their First World Cup Appearance

Hyderabad: Italy have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, securing their first-ever appearance at the marquee event. The team scripted a landmark moment despite conceding a loss against the Netherlands in their final qualifier match at The Hague. Italy surpassed Jersey based on the net run rate to seal their berth in the tournament, which is to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year.
Jersey upset Scotland but lag behind Italy in net run rate
Jersey carved a shocking win over Scotland in their final match, but it wasn’t good enough to overturn the Net Run Rate deficit with Jersey. Italy’s consistency throughout the tournament helped them stay ahead of Jersey, which was also close to securing a berth in the competition. They held firm in the qualification race, stringing a set of impressive results including a 12-run win over Scotland.
Forza Italia: World Cup Bound 🏆— FanCode (@FanCode) July 11, 2025
Italy have qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup! Despite a defeat to the Netherlands, their superior net run rate seals the deal. The Dutch also power through, topping the European Qualifiers 💪#T20WCQualifier pic.twitter.com/QE3N1kXl5R
The Netherlands inked a nine-wicket win over Italy in their final qualifying match and finished at the top of the standings. Italy occupied the second spot in the standings and qualified for the World Cup berth along with the Netherlands.
Italy’s campaign in the qualification
Italy’s campaign in the qualification resumed with a seven-wicket win over Guernsey, and their match against Jersey was abandoned due to rain. However, the most significant result for the European team came against Scotland, where they won by 12 runs. Emilio Gay played a knock of 50 runs from just 21 deliveries. Harry Manenti also scored a run-a-ball 38 and picked five wickets to dish out an all-round performance to help the team post 167/6.
Italy 🇮🇹 and the Netherlands 🇳🇱 qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 https://t.co/n8U9Dqa36Y #T20WorldCup— ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) July 11, 2025
Italy restricted Scotland to 155/5 and won the fixture
Although the team lost their last encounter against the Netherlands by nine wickets, the team still kept a better net run rate than Jersey to qualify for the marquee event against the Netherlands.
Australia cricketer leads Italy to World Cup qualification
Joe Burns, who was captaining the Italian cricket team, has played for Australia in 23 Test matches and six ODIs between 2014 and 2020. He amassed 1,442 Test runs with an average of 36.97 for the Aussie side.
Burns lost his brother, Dominic Burns, in 2024, and that proved to be a turning point of his career. In honour of his brother, Joe decided to connect with his roots as his maternal grandparents are from Calabria, Italy. He chose to represent the Italian national team
Qualified teams for the T20 World Cup 2026
16 teams participated in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but it is now extended to 20 teams from the upcoming edition. Italy became the 15th participant team in the 2026 edition. Three more teams will qualify from the East-Asia Pacific qualifiers, while two will make it through the Africa qualifiers.
Teams qualified so far: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the USA, West Indies, the Netherlands and Italy.