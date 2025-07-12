ETV Bharat / sports

Former Australian Cricketer Leads Italy To Their First World Cup Appearance

Hyderabad: Italy have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, securing their first-ever appearance at the marquee event. The team scripted a landmark moment despite conceding a loss against the Netherlands in their final qualifier match at The Hague. Italy surpassed Jersey based on the net run rate to seal their berth in the tournament, which is to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Jersey upset Scotland but lag behind Italy in net run rate

Jersey carved a shocking win over Scotland in their final match, but it wasn’t good enough to overturn the Net Run Rate deficit with Jersey. Italy’s consistency throughout the tournament helped them stay ahead of Jersey, which was also close to securing a berth in the competition. They held firm in the qualification race, stringing a set of impressive results including a 12-run win over Scotland.

The Netherlands inked a nine-wicket win over Italy in their final qualifying match and finished at the top of the standings. Italy occupied the second spot in the standings and qualified for the World Cup berth along with the Netherlands.

Italy’s campaign in the qualification

Italy’s campaign in the qualification resumed with a seven-wicket win over Guernsey, and their match against Jersey was abandoned due to rain. However, the most significant result for the European team came against Scotland, where they won by 12 runs. Emilio Gay played a knock of 50 runs from just 21 deliveries. Harry Manenti also scored a run-a-ball 38 and picked five wickets to dish out an all-round performance to help the team post 167/6.