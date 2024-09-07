ETV Bharat / sports

This Italian Town Bans Cricket; Mayor Imposes Fines Up To ₹9,325

Monfalcone (Italy): A town in Northern Italy has come up with a bizarre phenomenon as they have banned playing cricket within the town limits according to a report published by BBC. Those found playing cricket within the town limits will be fined an amount up to €100. The decision is taken by the mayor of the town, who considers the sport and the Bangladeshi immigrants playing it in the country as foreign and "incompatible" with local culture.

A town with a population of around 30,000

Monfalcone is a town with a population of about 30,000 and around one-third of the residents are foreigners. Mainly, the population comprised Bangladeshi Muslims who arrived in the town in the late 1990s to work at a major shipyard.

The culture of the town has been reshaped by the major population of foreigners in the country.

Threat to cultural values