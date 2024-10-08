ETV Bharat / sports

Italian Defender Marco Curto Handed 10-Match Ban By FIFA For Racist Abuse

Hyderabad: The Como defender, Marco Curto who racially abused South Korean forward Hwang Hee-Chan in a pre-season friendly is handed a 10-match by FIFA.

Back then, Curto was playing for Como but now plays for the Italian second-tier side Cesena. He was found guilty of racially abusing the Wolves forward Hwang during the pre-season international friendly. The footballer is now handed a 10-match ban, although five of those fixtures are suspended for two years.

The player Marco Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behaviour and sanctioned with a 10-match suspension,” a spokesperson for football’s global governing body has said. “Serving of half of those matches is suspended for a probation period of two years, and the player is ordered to render community services and undergo training and education with an organisation approved by FIFA.”

After the ruling, Wolves' director of football operations and administration, Matt Wild stated that the club will always stand against racism.