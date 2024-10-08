Italian Defender Marco Curto Handed 10-Match Ban By FIFA For Racist Abuse

Hyderabad: The Como defender, Marco Curto who racially abused South Korean forward Hwang Hee-Chan in a pre-season friendly is handed a 10-match by FIFA.
Back then, Curto was playing for Como but now plays for the Italian second-tier side Cesena. He was found guilty of racially abusing the Wolves forward Hwang during the pre-season international friendly. The footballer is now handed a 10-match ban, although five of those fixtures are suspended for two years.
The player Marco Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behaviour and sanctioned with a 10-match suspension,” a spokesperson for football’s global governing body has said. “Serving of half of those matches is suspended for a probation period of two years, and the player is ordered to render community services and undergo training and education with an organisation approved by FIFA.”
After the ruling, Wolves' director of football operations and administration, Matt Wild stated that the club will always stand against racism.
"We welcome FIFA's decision to sanction Marco Curto following the discriminatory incident during our pre-season friendly against Como 1907. The suspension issued to the player sends a clear message that racism and discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated in football or society,” said Wild.
"Wolves will always stand firmly against racism and discrimination in any form, and we remain fully committed to creating an environment where everyone feels respected and included."
Curto is now loaned to Italian second-tier side Cesena and has played seven matches in the league scoring 1 goal and 1 assist.