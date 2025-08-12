ETV Bharat / sports

Italian Athlete Dies After Collapsing at World Games In China

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis passed away during the Orienteering competition at the World Games.

Italian Athlete Mattia Debertolis Passed Away
File Photo: Mattia Debertolis (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking sequence of events, Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis died after falling unconscious during the World Games 2025 held in China. The incident occurred while the orienteering competition was taking place. The organisers and the governing body of the sport confirmed this on Tuesday.

In the released statement, they said that Debertolis was found unconscious during the men's medium distance orienteering event on the morning of Friday, August 8, and immediate medical assistance was provided at the scene. He was later transferred to a major medical institution in China for intensive care, where he died during treatment on Tuesday, August 12.

Statement from world governing body

In a joint statement by the International World Games Association (IWGA), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of The World Games 2025 Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF), they offered all the support to the family of Debertolis.

“The World Games Family, the LOC and the IOF is struck by this tragedy and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the athlete and the whole Orienteering community. Our thoughts are with those touched by this event,” the statement mentioned.

“The IWGA, LOC, and IOF will continue to support the family of Mattia Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way.”

IOF President Tom Hollowell expressed his condolences after the demise of the Italian athlete.

“– I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable dept of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honor his memory,” he stated.

Debertolis has been a member of the Italian national team as well and has participated in multiple World Championships and World Cups.

What is orienteering sport?

Orienteering is a navigation sport which involves the use of a highly detailed map. A single course in the map consists of a triangle, circles, a double circle, and sometimes connecting lines, all in purple. The triangle is the star,t while the race ends at the double circle. All the circles in between are checkpoints.

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking sequence of events, Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis died after falling unconscious during the World Games 2025 held in China. The incident occurred while the orienteering competition was taking place. The organisers and the governing body of the sport confirmed this on Tuesday.

In the released statement, they said that Debertolis was found unconscious during the men's medium distance orienteering event on the morning of Friday, August 8, and immediate medical assistance was provided at the scene. He was later transferred to a major medical institution in China for intensive care, where he died during treatment on Tuesday, August 12.

Statement from world governing body

In a joint statement by the International World Games Association (IWGA), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of The World Games 2025 Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF), they offered all the support to the family of Debertolis.

“The World Games Family, the LOC and the IOF is struck by this tragedy and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the athlete and the whole Orienteering community. Our thoughts are with those touched by this event,” the statement mentioned.

“The IWGA, LOC, and IOF will continue to support the family of Mattia Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way.”

IOF President Tom Hollowell expressed his condolences after the demise of the Italian athlete.

“– I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable dept of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honor his memory,” he stated.

Debertolis has been a member of the Italian national team as well and has participated in multiple World Championships and World Cups.

What is orienteering sport?

Orienteering is a navigation sport which involves the use of a highly detailed map. A single course in the map consists of a triangle, circles, a double circle, and sometimes connecting lines, all in purple. The triangle is the star,t while the race ends at the double circle. All the circles in between are checkpoints.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD GAMES CHINAATHLETE DIESORIENTERRING COMPETITIONSMATTIA DEBERTOLIS DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review: Power Meets Portability

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.