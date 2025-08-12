Italian Athlete Dies After Collapsing at World Games In China

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking sequence of events, Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis died after falling unconscious during the World Games 2025 held in China. The incident occurred while the orienteering competition was taking place. The organisers and the governing body of the sport confirmed this on Tuesday.

In the released statement, they said that Debertolis was found unconscious during the men's medium distance orienteering event on the morning of Friday, August 8, and immediate medical assistance was provided at the scene. He was later transferred to a major medical institution in China for intensive care, where he died during treatment on Tuesday, August 12.

Statement from world governing body

In a joint statement by the International World Games Association (IWGA), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of The World Games 2025 Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF), they offered all the support to the family of Debertolis.

“The World Games Family, the LOC and the IOF is struck by this tragedy and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the athlete and the whole Orienteering community. Our thoughts are with those touched by this event,” the statement mentioned.

“The IWGA, LOC, and IOF will continue to support the family of Mattia Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way.”

IOF President Tom Hollowell expressed his condolences after the demise of the Italian athlete.

“– I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable dept of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honor his memory,” he stated.

Debertolis has been a member of the Italian national team as well and has participated in multiple World Championships and World Cups.

What is orienteering sport?

Orienteering is a navigation sport which involves the use of a highly detailed map. A single course in the map consists of a triangle, circles, a double circle, and sometimes connecting lines, all in purple. The triangle is the star,t while the race ends at the double circle. All the circles in between are checkpoints.