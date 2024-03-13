It Feels like I Am Going to Make My Debut Again: Rishabh Pant on Much-Awaited IPL Comeback

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant asserted that he is feeling 'nervous' much like a debutant all over again. The wicket-keeper batter will return to competitive cricket with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nearly 14 months after his life-threatening car accident.

Pant on Tuesday received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to feature in the forthcoming 17th season of the cash-rich league. Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23.

"I am excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I am going to make my debut again," Pant was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by Delhi Capitals.

The 26-year-old underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy following the near fatal mishap.

"To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength," added Pant, who has played 98 matches for DC.

On joining the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp, the left-handed batter added, "I am excited to return to Delhi Capitals and the IPL, a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and cooperation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful."

"I can't wait to reunite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again," he quipped.

Pant met with a car incident in December 2022, while driving to his home in Roorkee. He suffered multiple injuries and a ligament reconstruction surgery had to be performed on his right knee. He was also left to nurse a fractured wrist and ankle.

Pant will be expected to bat as well as keep wickets with the BCCI declaring him fit as a wicketkeeper-batter.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.