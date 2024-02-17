ISSF World Cup: Mehuli and Divyansh Go down in Bronze Medal Match in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Event

Granada (Spain): India’s shooters duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed event at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Granada in Spain on Saturday. The India pair went down against Hungary's Eszter Meszaros and Istvan PeniIndian, who defeated them by 9-17 in the bronze medal encounter. Germany's twain of Maximilian Dallinger and Anna Janssen won gold in the event.

India continues to lead the standings with a total of 10 medals comprising four gold, three silver and three bronze. Earlier in the day, the Indian pair had shot a combined score of 630.7 in the second qualification relay to secure a place in the bronze medal match, which they eventually lost.

Meanwhile, the pair of 19-year-old shooter Nancy, who won the gold medal at the Asian Shooting Championship 2024, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who won the bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, finished 16th in the same event with a tally of 627.6.

In the mixed team air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal Malik shot 573 to finish in eighth position while Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh shot 568 to end in 19th place. Earlier on Wednesday, Indian shooter Devanshi Dharma clinched a gold medal while Lakshita managed to secure a silver in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Pistol event of day four of the ISSF World Cup. Devanshi scored 240.0 points while Lakshita accumulated 238.0 points in the final.