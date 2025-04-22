ISSF Shooting World Cup: India Finishes Third In Peru; Suruchi Clinches Three Gold Medals

Peru: The Indian shooting team finished in third place in the overall standings of the Peru leg of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup concluded on Monday. Australia concluded the competition by clinching the final gold medal on offer in the mixed trap event. The Indian duo of Prithviraj Tondaiman/Pragati Dubey and Lakshay Sheoran/Neeru finished at eighth and 12th position, respectively. Prithviraj Tondaiman/Pragati Dubey registered a score of 134, while the other duo of Lakshay Sheoran/Neeru scored 128 out of 150.

China topped the medal standings with four golds, three silver and six bronze medals. The United States occupied the second spot with one silver and five bronze medals than China. India concluded their campaign with seven medals: two gold, four silver and one bronze.

Earlier in the day, Simranpreet Kaur won a silver medal in the women’s 25m Pistol, securing India’s fourth silver and seventh overall.

Sultan Singh, Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), expressed joy and satisfaction on India’s performance in the tournament.

“A lot of young and talented shooters like Suruchi, Arya, and Bhavtegh participated in their first senior World Cups on this tour. Overall, it was a young squad, and the experience of traveling halfway across the world, adapting to unfamiliar conditions and ranges, and still performing at their best for India will serve them well in the future. The next LA Olympics will present similar challenges,” said Shri K. Sultan Singh, Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Indian shooters made it into the 32 finals across the individual and mixed-team events and ended up with 15 medals, including six gold. 18-year-old Suruchi was the star performer for the country as she won three golds and one bronze. Another debutant, Arya Borase, also shone with her performance, making it to three finals and securing two silver medals in the mixed team rifle event.

The most pleasant news for the Indian fans was the return to form by Saurabh Choudhary. He clinched his fifth mixed team World Cup gold medal along with Suruchi.